Bold and gorgeous Faryal Mehmood is known for her versatility as a showbiz star as she portrayed a contrasting range of characters on screen.

The Wakhri star, who proved her mettle in the showbiz industry, holds a large fan base across all social platforms while her career saw wonderful growth.

She again decided to stun everyone with her impeccable performances throughout her career. Known for her perfection, she picks her work likewise that goes with her feelings. Her glam is evident in her personality, and she never shies away from stepping into new world.

Her recent project was with the very talented Abdullah Haris, and the photo shoot was delight for Faryal’s fans. A recent BTS video from a photoshoot shows Faryal winking while posing as she raises temperature, with her charm.

Pictures Courtesy: Abdullahharisfilms/Instagram

For the unversed, Faryal started her career in the entertainment industry with the drama serial Tum Meray Ho, and gained recognition for her performances in other projects like Bechari and Laal Ishq.