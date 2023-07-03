KARACHI – Actor and model Faryal Mehmood is counted among the top fashionistas in the country’s showbiz industry as Senti Aur Mental star mastered the turning heads.

The starlet’s huge fan following and legion of admirers show her stardom and she never shies away from showing her bold side.

This time, Faryal dropped a video in which she gave a power-packed performance. Slaying in a patterned Shalwar which she coupled with a maroon shimmery crop top, and light-colored sneakers.

For the unversed, Faryal started her career as a model and later entered the acting world. She made her acting debut with TV drama Bairi Piya, and since then, she has appeared in several hit dramas, including Laal Ishq, Mere Bewafa, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, and Dil Mom Ka Diya.