Farrukh Nadeem’s book launched

Staff Reporter

Writers, academicians and intellectuals heaped praise on a literary work “Fiction, Discourse and Cultural Spatiality”, written by Farrukh Nadeem at the book launch ceremony at Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Farrukh Nadeem is a lecturer in the Department of English at IIUI and his areas of interests include creative writing, literary criticism and theory, Comparative literature and American Literature.

The ceremony was organized by the Department of English which was attended by Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, Dr. Munawar Iqbal Gondal, faculty member of the English and Urdu departments, critics, intellectuals and other relevant officials.

“The book is an honor for both English and Urdu departments and it should be translated from Urdu into English as well” said Dr. Munawar Iqbal while praising the effort of author.

Dr. Munazza Yaqoob Chairperson, English Department, IIUI, Female Campus termed the book as vital effort for forwarding the theory debate in Urdu. She also highlighted the concept of space as a transformational metaphor.

Rafaqat Raazi, translator, poet and a critic while introducing the author commented on the efforts of Mr. Farrukh Nadeem undertaken to complete the book.

Dr Muhammad Sheeraz Incharge Department of English hailed the author and presented his thoughts on the book. He remarked that Mr. Farrukh Nadeem has enlightened with his deep insight of Cultural Spatiality and sensitivity being faced by society.