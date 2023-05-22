Farrukh lambasts govt for re-arresting Dogar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib blasted at the fascist government for re-arresting PTI parliamentarian Malik Amir Dogar under MPO shortly after being released from Jhang jail, who was illegally detained in jails for 12 days.

In a strong reaction to the re-arrest of Amir Dogar on Monday, PTI CSI said that Malik Aamir Dogar was released after 12 days. However, he said that PTI leader was arrested again under MPO despite having all bails from High Court Multan Bench.

Farrukh lashed out the imported government that the PTI parliamentarians, workers and supporters were being put in jails through the worst use of state power. However, he made it clear that Inshallah, they stood stand and would continue to stand with Imran Khan for the betterment of Pakistan come what may.—PR