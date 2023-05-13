Farooq vows to continue battle for restoration of democratic, political rights of IIOJK people

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said his party will continue its battle for the restora-tion of the abridged democratic and political rights of the people of the territory.

The NC top leader was addressing a public gathering at Vehil in Shopian. Senior party leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Farooq Abdullah said that the NC was fighting for the honour and dignity of the people through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means. He was quick to add that certain sections from New Delhi to Kashmir have joined their efforts to derail the peaceful struggle and are trying to create disunity among the party rank and file.

“All they want is to have a pliable motley group of self-anointed leaders and social activists manu-factured and incubated in the powerful corridors to whitewash and legitimise their undemocratic actions in 2019. However, their bogus narratives to discredit will never fructify,” he said, adding, “People have made it a point to not allow anyone to discredit their voice. People will fight all such brazen attempts to denude them of their identity. NC will encumber such deceitful conquest of BJP and its saplings to harm J&K’s unity, diversity and uniqueness”.

The NC leader said, the policies pursued by the incumbent administration are extracting a heavy price from people, who are suffering from unemployment, underdevelopment and administrative problems all at the same time. “Holding assembly elections would be the first and most important step towards the restoration of all the constitutional rights guaranteed in the constitution of India and the fulfillment of the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no trade-off between the political aspirations and development demands of people, both have to be addressed,” Farooq Abdullah maintained.—KMS