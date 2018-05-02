Farooq visits forward areas along LoC

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Line of control (Bandala / Chamb Sectors – Mirpur)

One may not be wrong if describes Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, a daring, realistic, committed, sympathetic and loyal to his moral and official obligations, in letter and spirit.

This could be assessed through the fact that a day after getting back to home from the United Kingdom visit (where he led anti-India rally of UK-based Jammu Kashmir Diaspora in London on the eve of the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi on April 18), the Prime Minister Haider, without taking care of the grim situation following frequent violation of the ceasefire by India on the Line of Control, rushed the recent Indian troops unprovoked firing – hit forward areas of AJK in Bhimbher district on Monday to inquire about the well-being of the affected families especially to console the bereaved families whom family members were martyred or injured in the recent aggressive posture in Pir Jamal and Batala villages located on LoC in Chamb Sector of Barnala sub division. He gave away the cheques of the relief amounts to the bereaved families of the victims at both the villages.

The PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan also visited the residence of Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, Secretary Education AJK Govt., Raja Tariq Pervez Ali Khan, Judge AJK Accountability Court Mirpur and Major General Shahid Pervez Ali Khan at forward village of Bandala at LoC to condole the death of their mother, who had breathed her last few days back after brief illness.