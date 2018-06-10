Farooq to contest elections from three constituencies

Demands to reopen MQM-P offices

Staff Reporter

Mutahidda Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday announced he will be contesting the upcoming election from three constituencies.

“I am submitting my nomination papers for the upcoming general election from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247,” Sattar said while speaking to the media after submitting his nomination papers from NA-241 (Korangi).

Sattar lamented that MQM-P is not being given “political freedom. A hundred and sixty-five missing persons have still not been recovered,” he said.

The MQM-P leader also demanded that the party offices be re-opened. Sattar further upheld, “The practice of cornering us needs to end.”

“It was fine till minus-one formula but if we suspect a minus-MQM formula then we can go to the extent of taking any decision,” he asserted. He further clarified, “I never said I would boycott elections.”

Criticising the recently sworn-in interim set-up for Sindh, Sattar alleged that most cabinet members are Pakistan People’s Party supporters.

“The use of development funds and injustice in delimitation of constituencies is pre-electoral rigging,” he further alleged.

Referring to the delimitation of constituencies, Sattar repeated his earlier statement and claimed that Karachi was treated unjustly in the population census conducted in 2017.

“A million people from Karachi were not included in the census,” claimed the MQM-P leader and added that the delimitation of constituencies and the use of development funds amounted to pre-poll rigging in the port city.