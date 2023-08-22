National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has castigating the Indian government led by Narendra Modi for changing names of institutions in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar asked whether the BJP government by doing so can erase the Muslim history of India and Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (BJP government) cannot change history by changing names. …. They removed chapters on Mughal rule from textbooks but how will they erase the Mughals from history?” Farooq Abdullah asked. “When my kids and your kids will visit the Taj Mahal, they will ask who built it? What will they say?” he asked.

The administration has dropped ‘Sher’ — from the Kashmir International Convention Centre. In Delhi, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on China’s control of Ladakh, Farooq Abdullah said he knows the Chinese “are sitting on our land”. “You ask this from Rahul Gandhi. Farooq Abdullah has not said anything like that. (But) I know they are sitting on our land. So far, 19 (rounds of) talks have taken place, when they will go back, I don’t know,” he added.—KMS