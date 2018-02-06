Farooq Sattar’s MQM is dubious: PSP’s Raza Haroon

ISLAMABAD : Pak Sarzameen Party Secretary-General Raza Haroon said on Tuesday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar is the 12th player in his own party.

Addressing media outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan, he called the character of Farooq Sattar-led MQM, ‘suspicious’, adding that the MQM-Pakistan leaders are going to attack each other houses before the general elections.

Haroon said that his party’s door is open for the disgruntled MQM-Pakistan leaders.

“MQM’s alternative has come in Karachi. Current leaders of the MQM are not eligible for the leadership,” taking a jibe at the MQM-P leader, Haroon called Sattar’s press conference, ‘like the previous Land Cruise press conference’.

Haroon said that the MQM failed to deliver performance for its voters and now is engaged in infighting on Senate tickets.

“Had they fought on Karachi issues it would have been better,” he added. “Sindh is in crisis, residents of the metropolis are forced to drink poisonous water but the party is in a brawl for Senate tickets.”

The PSP leader claimed that the MQM-Pakistan is in pressure as the PSP has announced to contest the Senate elections.

