Farooq Sattar vows to thwart any anti-Karachi campaign

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar strongly condemned an anti-Karachi campaign launched in the United States stating that they will not allow any conspiracies against the nation.

Addressing at the party’s provisional headquarters, Farooq Sattar said the convener of the MQM’s rival faction, Nadeem Nusrat, is running an anti-Karachi campaign in the US, and they will not let him succeed in any conspiracy against the nation.

“If this issue is raised then the root cause should also be addressed. So such (anti-state) slogans are not raised against Balochistan, or any other place in the US or in Geneva,” he said.

Sattar said that MQM-Pakistan and they will continue to raise their voice to safeguard their rights through peaceful means. “The people of Karachi, to get their rights, will use peaceful means, and indulge in politics of the federation.”