Farooq Sattar sets condition for withdrawing candidates against Imran, Shehbaz

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) stalwart Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday put forward a major offer before Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

During a media talk in Karachi, Sattar maintained that he will withdraw his party candidates against Khan and Sharif if they grant some part of their province’s budget to Karachi.

He said that justice should be served to Karachi before transforming it to Paris. Sattar asked for equal distribution of resources for the port city.

The MQM-P stalwart asserted that he has no role ticket selection process as it is being done by Khalid Maqbool and Rabta Committee.

“I am the captain but the selector is someone else. I will withdraw from the elections if Rabta Committee asks me for it,” he said.

“Our election campaign begins at the end. We work with patience and perseverance. Our voters are organized,” declared Sattar.

He went on to say that voter tells about their problems in every election but now it is all caught on camera due to media development.