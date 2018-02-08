Farooq Sattar pitched four new names of Senate candidature

Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Convenor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar has pitched four new names as nominees for the Senate elections.

Sources in the party revealed that the MQM-P Convenor suggested new names including Ahmed Chinoy, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Ansar Naqvi and Farhan Chishti as party’s candidates for the Senate elections after the Rabita Committee and Farooq Sattar have serious differences over Senate candidature. The MQM-P Convener has already filled nomination forms of these candidates, sources claimed.

Senior party leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan had earlier said the party will and shall remain united. “Workers will not be divided under any circumstances,” Hassan had told the media. “MQM-P was united and shall remain united,” he added.

Senior members of Rabita Committee were trying to salvage the situation and working hard to convince its party Convenor and a three-member delegation comprising of Sardar Ahmad, Rauf Siddiqui and Javed Hanif again remained engaged in settling the heat among the party leadership.

Following a meeting with Rabita Committee members, Sattar had said that they have a difference of opinion, but there’s no division among them.

Speaking to media outside his residence, Sattar had said, “This is a matter between brothers. Those who visited my home are my brothers.”

“We will have to differentiate between a difference of opinion and division. We have a difference of opinion, not division,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday claimed that MQM’s past policies had led to its demise.

He was talking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shah said that MQM-P was involved in extortion, target killings and disposing of bodies in gunny bags.