Farooq Sattar out, IHC reinstates Khalid as MQM-P convener

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court has ruled in favour of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and rejected Dr Farooq Sattar’s plea in MQM-P’s convenorship case on Monday.

Dr Farooq Sattar had filed a petition in the IHC challenging the ECP decision through which he was removed as convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P.

The court has reserved its verdict in April after the petitioner’s counsel and respondents concluded their arguments.

Petitioner contended that he was illegally removed from MQM convenership on February 11 by some members of Central Coordination Committee of the party. The ECP however endorsed that decision on March 26.

He submitted in the petition that ECP secretary has no powers and authority to organise, administer or oversee intraparty elections and his only function under the law is to recognise and notify the intraparty election certification duly filed by the petitioner pursuant to section 209 of the Election Act 2017.

Farooq has prayed to the court to declare that ECP secretary has not vested with jurisdiction under the Constitution or the law to adjudicate internal disputes of MQM-P or other parties under the garb of interpreting or seeking to enforce party constitutions or agreements among party members.