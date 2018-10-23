Farooq Sattar, other MQM-P leaders indicted in 21 hate speech cases

KARACHI : An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday indicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and other party leaders in 21 cases pertaining to hate speeches.

An ATC in Karachi heard 26 cases pertaining to hate speeches as Sattar, Akhtar, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Rauf Siddiqui, Qamar Mansoor, Rehan Hashmi and others appeared before it.

Indicting the MQM-P leaders in 21 cases, the court asked, “The suspects are accused of facilitating a hate speech on July 25, do you accept this crime?”

All suspects pleaded innocence, following which the court summoned witnesses during the next hearing.

The case was then adjourned till November 10. The MQM-P leaders will be indicted in the the remaining four cases in the next hearing.

