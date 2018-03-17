Farooq Sattar offers MQM Bahadurabad wing to observe Foundation Day together

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) PIB Chief Farooq Sattar on Saturday invited party’s Bahadurabad wing to observe Foundation Day together.

In a statement, Farooq Sattar has asked to unite the MQM at any cost before March 26.

Meanwhile, MQM Bahadurabad Chief Khalid Maqbool said that the artificially formed organizations cannot keep the nation away from MQM. He further announced to celebrate Foundation Day on March 18.

Farooq Sattar should also tell how both wings can observe the day together, he asked.

MQM-P had earlier divided into two groups after a dispute over the party’s nominations for Senate election.

It was reported that Sattar suggested the name of Kamran Tessori for the Senate ticket which was opposed by Amir Khan and his faction. Later on both senior members had called separate party meetings till now.

The coordination committee had written to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw authority of Dr Farooq Sattar, and removed him from the position of convener. It had earlier removed Tessori from the committee.

Orignally published by INP