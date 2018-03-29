Farooq Sattar challenges removal as MQM-P chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) stalwart Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday submitted a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to remove him as the convener of the party.

The IHC is expected to take up Sattar’s petition on Thursday.

The ECP on Monday had removed Sattar from the position of MQM-P convener by accepting the challenge to his election and rejected his plea that the ECP had no jurisdiction to adjudicate upon internal matters of the party.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, had annulled the intra-party elections of the MQM-P held under Dr Sattar’s leadership that he claimed to have won with a huge margin.

The petitions assailing his position had been filed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kanwar Naveed Jameel, leaders of MQM-P Bahadur­abad — a rival faction of the Dr Sattar-led PIB group.

The commission had also accepted a petition challenging the resolution passed at an “emergency general workers’ meeting” called by Dr Sattar last month. At the convention, when he had asked the participants through a resolution if they would endorse the coordination committee’s decision to remove him from the position of the convener, the workers had replied in the negative.

Following the ECP’s judgement, Dr Sattar had told the media that the decision would be remembered as a ‘dark verdict’.

He had ter­med the judgement “illegal and unconstitutional” and said the commission had never issued judgements on intra-party disputes in the past.