Farooq Sattar challenges ECP’s verdict of removing him as convener in IHC

ISLAMABAD : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar on Wednesday has challenged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision of sacking him as party’s convener in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Sattar has filed a writ against ECP for announcing verdict in Bahadurabad group’s favor. He has demanded to annul his removal as convener. Moreover, the court has announced to hear the appeal on Thursday.

On March 26, a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan had removed Farooq Sattar from the post of party convenership. While dismissing objections of Farooq Sattar, CEC also nulified the intra-party elections of PIB wing.

Talking to media about the verdict, Farooq Sattar said it will be remembered as black decision in the history of Pakistan’s judiciary, adding that he has been punished for standing against MQM founder.

Announcing verdict on intra-party polls is not ECP’s authority as 9500 members voted in my favor, he said.

Farooq Sattar further predicted that now, seats in Sindh will be given to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Pakistan Peoples Party and MQM Bahadurabad wing.

Earlier, Farooq Sattar had challenged jurisdiction of ECP regarding hearing MQM-P convenership case, saying that the solution to such issues is already present in party’s law, therefore, the ECP cannot hear such matters. ECP’s responsibility is to arrange elections for Senate, national and provincial assemblies, he added.

Talking to media after the hearing, Farogh said that 95 percent party takes Khalid Maqbool as convener while Babar Sattar said that 12,000 members had expressed confidence on Farooq Sattar.

Meanwhile, Kamran Tessori said that steps will be taken to resolve the matters without separating the party members. Will accept ECP decision, he added.

MQM-P had earlier divided into two groups after a dispute over the party’s nominations for Senate election. Two senior members, Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan.

It was reported that Sattar suggested the name of Kamran Tessori for the Senate ticket which was opposed by Amir Khan and his faction. Later on both senior members had called separate party meetings till now.

The coordination committee had wrote to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw authority of Dr Farooq Sattar, and removed him from the position of convener. It had earlier removed Tessori from the committee.

Orignally published by NNI