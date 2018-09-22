Farooq Sattar challenges Amir Liaquat’s win from NA-245

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday challenged the results of NA-245, Karachi during the July 25 polls.

“I am challenging NA-245 results in the election tribunal,” Sattar said while speaking to the media in Karachi. “I will provide evidence and witnesses.”

The MQM-P leader said he was hopeful that his petition will be heard and a decision will be taken in his favour.

In his petition, Sattar stated that Form 45 was not given to any polling agent and 22,000 ballot papers from the constituency are missing.

The MQM-P leader requested that the victory notification issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Amir Liaquat Hussain be suspended.

Hussain had emerged victory from the NA-245 constituency as he bagged 56,615 votes against Sattar who secured 35,247 votes during the July 25 polls.

Speaking to the media after filing his petition, Sattar said, “Several MQM-P leader were defeated through rigging during the July 25 polls.”

“During counting, results were changed and victories were turned into defeats,” he added.

Earlier, he had also said he was consulting with his close friends over an offer he had received from the PTI to join the party and contest the by-election on NA-247 from Dr Arif Alvi’s seat.

