Farooq Sattar approaches appellate tribunal

Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar on Friday approached an appellate tribunal challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-245 Karachi by the respective returning officer.

Farooq Sattar filed an election petition before a Sindh High Court appellate tribunal, requesting it to overturn the returning officer’s verdict with regard to his papers.Speaking to reporters after filing the petition, he expressed optimism that his nomination form will be approved once the tribunal takes up his plea.

A day earlier, the MQM-P leader obtained interim bail from a district court in two criminal cases to contest the July 25 elections.Nomination Papers of Farooq Sattar RejectedEarlier on June 19, Nomination papers of MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar from NA-245 has been rejected by the Returning Officer.

The returning officer of NA- 245, Ahsan Khan rejected the nomination papers of Farooq Sattar.

RO, Ahsan Khan stated that Farooq Sattar is absconder in two cases. Farooq Sattar had not mentioned this in nomination papers.

However, counsel of Farooq Sattar remarked that his client was unaware of the two cases.Sattar has submitted nomination papers from three constituencies in Karachi — NA-241, 245 and 247 — to contest the general election scheduled to be held on July 25.—INP

