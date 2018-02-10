Farooq Sattar announces to send show-cause notices to Bahadurabad faction

KARACHI : Deadlock between the two Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) factions remained intact on Saturday as Farooq Sattar issued last warning to the Rabta Committee members and MPAs present in Bahadurabad to return back till Sunday.

The MQM-P chief while criticizing the Bhadurabad faction announced to send them a show-cause notice. In a meeting held at PIB Colony, Sattar revealed the story of inner differences to the assembly members.

He made it evident in his address that the dispute is not about allotting Senate ticket to Kamran Tessori but the fact is that Amir Khan wants to get hold of the entire party.

Sattar asserted that Amir Khan intends to become MQM-Haqeeqi two. He asked the party members whether they will allow it to happen, to which they assured Sattar of their support.

On the other MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction has maintained that the Rabta Committee will return to PIB Colony if Farooq Sattar is willing to implement on minus-Tessori formula.

Party leader Faisal Sabzwari has said that they are also running out of patience now as Sattar failed to come in Bahdurabad despite repeated requests.

He articulated that they will decide later whether to respond to the show-cause notice or not if any notice is issued to them.

Member of arbitration committee Rauf Siddiqui arrived at Bahadurabad with Farooq Sattar’s recommendations but Rabta Committee members remained insistent on their minus-Tessori demand.

The faction declared that they will tender an apology and take back letter written to Election Commission only if Farooq Sattar follows the minus-Tessori formula.

