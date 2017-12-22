Farooq Sattar, Amir end differences

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan have ended their differences and the party is due to hold a press conference on Thursday, according to Geo TV.

The party held a six-hour long meeting of its Rabita Committee at its temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others attended the meeting of the party’s main decision making body.

Sources said the members of the Rabita Committee heard reservations and complaints from both Sattar and Khan and later asked them to put an end to their differences.

The MQM leaders also took a selfie at the end of the meeting which was widely circulated on social media.