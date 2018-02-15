Farooq Rehmani remembers Ghulam Muhammad Bulla

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has eulogized the sacrifices and services of martyred freedom leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla , on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Ghulam Muhammad Bulla was a young freedom-fighter of 1970s, when he was tortured to death by the Indian police at Srinagar Central Jail during midnight of February 14 and 15 in 1975. He said that immediately after this heinous crime police in the dead of night shifted his dead body to Sopore, where he was buried before dawn.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid glowing tributes to valour, determination and patriotism of Shaheed Bulla who rose against infamous Indra-Abullah Accord of 1975 and took part in peaceful demonstrations against Indian occupation to create public awakening for revolution.

The JKPFL Chairman said that it was the first prison murder which shook the entire Kashmir and international probe was demanded by the people to bring to justice the killer police officer but Shiekh Abdullah’s Government didn’t pay any heed to it.—KMS