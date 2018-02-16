Farooq Rehmani condemns Imtiyaz Shah’s continued arrest

SRINAGAR : The Chairman of J&K Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned the arrest of party’s Chief organiser, Imtiaz Shah, and Molvi Basheer Ahmad, Mass Movement leader and other members of the APHC delegation en route to Trehgam on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbol Butt and revengeful and victimization policy of the Indian authorities against the Hurriyat leaders and workers, imposing curbs on their genuine political activities.

He said Indian rulers and their agents were spreading communal venom and sowing seeds of religious fanaticism not only in India but also in the internationally disputed and vulnerable State under her occupation to obstruct road to a peaceful and just solution of the dispute.

He warned that by India’s inflammatory speeches and steps including provocative firing along the Line of Control on the inhabitants of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, India would be held responsible and had to pay the price for military aggression and adventurism. He urged upon release of all political detainees and their immediate transfer from outside jails to Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI