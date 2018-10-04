Farooq, other MQM-P leaders indicted in Loudspeaker Act violation case

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar and other leaders were indicted in Loudspeaker Act Violation case.

During the hearing the judicial magistrate of city court on Wednesday also indicted Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Haider Abbas Rizvi and other MQM leaders in the case.

All accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. Summoning witnesses on October 17, the court adjourned the hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the city court, Sattar demanded that false cases against workers of MQM should be dismissed. “We want our missing workers to be recovered. Our partnership with the government should not be just all words and no action.”

The MQM-P leader also commented on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan. “This project is a game changer. China and Pakistan are partners but India is finding ways to disrupt the CPEC project. The Indian army chief’s statement is also a link in the same chain,” he said.

Sattar also claimed that his party was responsible for making the circular railway a part of the CPEC projects.

According to National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) sources, more than 70 buildings and yards were sealed in this regard including 41 in Punjab, 25 in Balochistan, one in Gilgit-Baltistan and three in Azad Kashmir.

Fifteen thousand cases were filed against wrong use of loud speaker including hateful speeches whereas about sixteen thousand people were arrested across Pakistan under National Action Plan (NAP) so far.

9800 cases were filed for wrong use of loudspeaker in Punjab, 1127 in Sindh, 2620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 87 in Balochistan, 110 in Islamabad, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 93 in Azad Kashmir.

9203 people in Punjab, 774 in Sindh, 2690 in KP, 30 in Balochistan, 31 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 192 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were taken into custody.

Earlier, at least 11 clerics including Lal Masjid orator Maulana Abdul Aziz were booked for misusing loudspeaker in Islamabad—INP

