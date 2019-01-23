Farooq Naek expresses fear for being included in ECL

Farooq H. Naek, lawyer of accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in high-profile money laundering case, said on Wednesday he was feared for himself to arrive in Sindh due to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the agency would include him in no-fly-list as well.

The lawyers made the remarks during hearing of mega money laundering case at Banking Court. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have also appeared in the hearing.

He said that the investigation agency put names of various prominent and respectable persons in the Exit Control List (ECL). Naek said that the court has not yet issued any stay order but the accused persons were illegally detained by the authorities. He said that the court should hold hearing of the case.

Banking Court judge remarked that the court was ready to hear the case but the defence counsel should have to wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) and production of record and investigation officer.

Earlier in the day, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur got extension of bail while bail plea of Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed will be heard on February 6. Moreover, the court fixed hearing of money laundering case on February 14.—INP

