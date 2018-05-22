Farooq lauds financial autonomy to AJK

Muzaffarabad

Expressing his profound gratitude to the federal government for major increase of AJK share in the federal divisible tax pool, Prime Minister Farooq Haider claimed that AJK has got desired financial autonomy. “We have got financial autonomy and the process to bring administrative and constitutional reforms is underway,” Prime Minister Haider said after chairing a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

He disclosed that federal government has increased share of AJK in federal taxes from 2.27 percent to 3.64 percent. “With such reforms and more autonomy, our responsibilities has increased manifold, he said and added that we will have to strictly maintain delicate balance between income and expenditures. AJK got its due share because of the keen interest of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in socio-economic development of Azad Kashmir, he emphasized.

Giving credit of reforms to his party government, Khan said it was for the first in the history of AJK that Rs10 billion were raised in the development budget last year and now it further increased up to Rs 25 billion. Farooq Haider said several issues that included increase of water use charges to AJK, state’s share in federal taxes and more administrative and constitutional powers to AJK government have been lingering on for decades.