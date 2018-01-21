Farooq invites opp parties to besiege CM House

The chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement s (MQM) Pakistan faction, Dr Farooq Sattar invited all the opposition parties to besiege Sindh Chief Minister’s House following the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in police encounter.

Talking to media, Sattar also demanded the resignation of CM Murad Ali Shah.

He asserted that Naqeebullah’s encounter was not the first extrajudicial killing as many such incidents have also happened in the past. The MQM-P leader maintained that action should not only be taken against Rao Anwar but also against Sindh CM.

“These rulers have no right to govern. Such government should be sacked while the court should take suo-moto notice,” he said.

Farooq Sattar criticized that people are acquitted after spending eight or more years in jail. “We gave great sacrifices to maintain peace in the city. What sort of authority has been given to the local government for the prevention of crime?” he asked.

Naqeebullah’s killing has sparked a social media outcry, as his family members reject claims by authorities that he was a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban, saying he was an innocent aspiring male model.

Police allegedly fatally shot Naqeebullah Mehsud, 27, during a raid on what they described as a “terrorist hideout” in eastern Karachi last week. —NNI

