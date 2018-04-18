Farooq in London to join Kashmiri protesters on Modi’s arrival

London

AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that all is set to a large-scale protest by British Kashmiris against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn his loyalty with violent Hindu nationalism and rising attacks on minorities, vulnerable and women in India.

Addressing a press conference ,Raja Farooq Haider said that genocide of Kashmiris under Modi government has increased. The Azad Kashmir prime minister said that he had reached London especially to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir by confronting Modi on atrocities against Kashmiris under his watch. “I have reached London especially to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir by confronting Modi on atrocities against Kashmiris under his watch,” Haider said. Farooq Haider said that every child in the liberated territory of AJK was upset and perplexed over the recent repeated tragic incidents of the Indian violence and state terrorism in occupied Jammu Kashmir in which dozens of Kashmiri youths were martyred by the brutal occupying Indian forces in fake encounters.

The people of Kashmir have been facing a wave of repression and atrocities at the hands of government forces and time have come the people of Kashmir will resist it with full determination and remain united,”Farooq Haider said. Prime Minister lamented that the use of deadly weapons including pellet guns against the peaceful Kashmiri protestors has become order of the day in the bleeding valley under the bloody anti-Kashmiri policies of Modi for their “crime” of demanding the freedom of their motherland from Indian clutches.

Unveiling the prevailing bleak picture of the occupied valley, AJK PM underlined that the students in occupied Kashmir were shot dead after being abducted and then they had been declared as they have been killed in an encounter, this is how the massacre of muslims is being done in occupied Kashmir.—PR