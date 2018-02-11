Farooq hints at new Senate candidates list

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that the names for the Senate tickets, proposed by both him and the Rabita Committee, would be set aside and four new candidates would be decided with mutual consent. These names would be announced at the Party’s general workers meeting on Sunday.

He announced that the meeting would be held at 3.00 pm in the KMC Park PIB Colony where some important decisions would be made besides issuing tickets for the Senate membership.

While talking to media at his residence in PIB Colony on Saturday night, Farooq Sattar said that his utmost effort is aimed towards saving the party from splitting up.

He said that the party should not be divided despite so many differences within the ‘family’ for the last five days. He said that this is not any matter of ego for him and his colleagues.

Farooq Sattar and the party’s Rabita Committee have been at loggerheads over the allotment of Senate tickets and the rift intensified as the latter wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday, informing the ECP that the authority to issue party tickets rests with the committee, not the party chief.

Earlier Saturday, the Rabita Committee, in what seemed to be a new attempt to appease disgruntled chief Farooq Sattar, announced to rescind a letter it had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

However the MQM-P chief said at the press conference that “ if four new names could be agreed upon between ‘PIB’ and ‘Bahadurabad’, then I will take the first flight to Bahadurbad”.

Farooq Sattar said that the issue was not about Kamran Tessori’s nomination for the Senate but the “issue is something else entirely”.

The MQM-P chief further said the issue emerging from the Senate nomination was not supposed to go public, as it is the first rule of the party to keep its issues within the party. He said that there should be a difference of opinion as it is the beauty of a democratic party and it should be solved through discussion within the party.