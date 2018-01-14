Farooq expresses grief, concern over demise of Dr. Hassan

MULTAN : MQM-P leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has expressed grief and concern over the body of Dr Hasan Zafar Arif being found in Karachi.

Speaking to the media in Multan, MQM-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar expressed his grief and concerns over the body being found.

“It does not matter if he was from MQM-L or Pakistan, what has happened is a conspiracy to disrupt peace in Karachi.”

The 75-year-old was professor of philosophy and has taught in a number of universities in Karachi. He has made significant contributions to progressive writings in Pakistan.

Earlier, dead body of Former Deputy Convener of MQM- L Dr. Hassan Zafar Arif was found from Ibrahim Hyderi today.

According to the initial information, his dead body was found from Ibrahim Hyderi area in an abandon vehicle.

His body has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital. Dr. Semi Jamali has confirmed that hospital has received Dr. Hassan Zafar Arif dead body, however cause of death would be determined after the postmortem report, she added.

Arif is a veteran leftist and former chairperson of KU’s philosophy department. Last year, he joined Karachi-based MQM and became a member of its pro-Altaf faction’s coordination committee member.

