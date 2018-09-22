Farooq challenges Amir’s win from NA-245

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday challenged the results of NA-245, Karachi during the July 25 polls.

“I am challenging NA-245 results in the election tribunal,” Sattar said while speaking to the media in Karachi. “I will provide evidence and witnesses.”

The MQM-P leader said he was hopeful that his petition will be heard and a decision will be taken in his favour. In his petition, Sattar stated that Form 45 was not given to any polling agent and 22,000 ballot papers from the constituency are missing.

The MQM-P leader requested that the victory notification issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Amir Liaquat Hussain be suspended.

Hussain had emerged victor from the NA-245 constituency as he bagged 56,615 votes against Sattar who secured 35,247 votes during the July 25 polls. Speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court after filing his petition, Sattar said, “Several MQM-P leaders were defeated through rigging during the July 25 polls.”

