Farooq backs Mushahid’s Senate bid

Islamabad

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has extended support to Mushahid Hussain Sayed for the Senate elections. Sayed is among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates who are contesting as independents due to a Supreme Court decision which disqualified Nawaz Sharif as party president and declared his actions null and void.

A PML-N delegation met with representatives of MQM-P at the Parliament Lodges after which he announced support to Mushahid Hussain Suyed. ‘We are not supporting him (Mushahid) because he is overseeing CPEC and we want Chinese visas,’ Sattar said jokingly as he spoke with reporters alongside Sayed and PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.

Sattar stressed that Sayed would listen to MQM-P’s observations on CPEC and work towards making it a truly national project. Keeping with the light-hearted banter during the entire news conference, Sattar said it was possible that Sayed might join MQM-P after winning the election as Independent candidate. ‘Since he is an independent he might join the MQM after winning,’ the MQM-P leader said wittingly.—INP