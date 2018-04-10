Farooq assures women empowerment in AJK

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said active role of women is essential for achieving Development Target and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawas (PML-N) government is fully committed to empowering the women as it constitutes the half of the portion of the total population.

While talking to a delegation of PML-N women wing who called on Prime Minister here on Monday , the prime minister said that his government was taking strong measures to include the women in a national mainstream development process.

He said , women will be given quota in AJK Local Bodies Elections to contest the polls.

Prime Minister said that the targets of development cannot be achieved without bringing women, who constitute a major portion of Pakistan’s population, into national mainstream. He said that Pakistani and Kashmiri women are very talented and playing an important role in education, health, information technology, banking, engineering and other sectors. He said that state government has taken historic decisions for development of women, protection of their rights as well as economic empowerment. He said that special centers will be set up for providing immediate justice to the women who are subjected to violence.

He said that women play a key role in the evolution of a society as well as its development. He said that instead of sitting in their homes after completing education, women should join the practical field and contributed to national development and prosperity. He said that more than 50 percent population of Pakistan comprises women and if they enter into practical field, the country will definitely achieve its development targets. Farooq Haider said that the revolutionary measures taken for socio-economic empowerment of women will have a far-reaching impact. He said that employment quota of women in government jobs has been increased for giving them more job opportunities.

He further said that legislation has been undertaken to ensure the rights of women.The Prime Minister further said that steps will also be taken with the consultation of women for their development and empowerment and such policies will be evolved as will help in empowerment of women.

Earlier, religious scholar Peer Syed Hussain ud Din Shah called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Monday.

Prime Minister had luncheon with Peer Syed Hussain Ud Din Shah and admired the efforts of Peer Syed Hussain’s efforts for preaching of Islam besides teachings.

Chairman Zakat Council and President Seerat Committee Sahibzada Muhammad Saleem Chishti and other religious leaders were also present on the occasion.