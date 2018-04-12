Farooq assures full security to overseas Kashmiri investors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

AJ&K prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said government would extend full security and cooperation to overseas Kashmiris investors in AJK.

He was talking to the Ishrat Naz,mayor of Slough, a British Pakistani citizen. Prime Minister termed the overseas Kashmiris an asset for Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and appreciated their role in development and prosperity of the country.

He said,in each district of AJK overseas commissioners would be appointed to resolve the issues of the overseas Kashmiris. ” we have constituted a board to appoint the overseas commissioners in AJK,” he said. He said Azad Kashmir is rich in natural resources. It is time overseas Kashmiris invest to exploit these resources in AJK. He assured that government would provide them all possible facilities for this purpose.

This area has great potential of investment in tourism and hydropower generation sectors and government will welcome investment by overseas Kashmiris in AJK.he added. Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also urged the overseas Kashmiris to play their effective role in highlighting Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international fora.