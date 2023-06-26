Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appointed former law minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem as his counsel in a case related to the trial of civilians in the military courts as the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing the case today (Monday).

A seven-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi — will resume hearing a set of petitions against trial of civilians in the military courts today.

The government had decided to try civilians under army laws after enraged protesters belonging to the PTI vandalised army installations following the arrest of their party chief.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, have requested the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.