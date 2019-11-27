Farogh fails to present arguments amid PBC protest

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former minister of law Barrister Farogh Naseem appeared before the Supreme Court on hearing of the petition challenging the extension in tenure of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa but could not give arguments due to opposition and protest from the Bar Council.

As the hearing resumed, former law minister Farogh Naseem, who stepped down from his post Wednesday, represented General Bajwa in the court. Following the arguments of the Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, Farogh Naseem tried to take to the rostrum but the representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council opposed and said that the license of the former federal minister was suspended and he cannot present his arguments.

CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that Naseem hasn’t been called to rostrum yet, however, he should resolve his issue.