Farmers urged to purchase certified cotton seeds only

Multan

The Punjab Agriculture Department Tuesday urged farmers to purchase only certified cotton seeds for a bumper production.

The farmers should avoid purchasing illegal double or triple genes seeds. Similarly, they should also not buy seeds without tag of federal seed certification and registration department.

According to agriculture information department, the blue colour tag contained information about the seeds. The government has not approved triple gene variety.

Farmers should always focus on recommended certified seeds only. They should also seek receipts from the seed dealers while purchasing the seeds.

Assistant Director Information Naveed said that the government had imposed a ban on early sowing of cotton crop. The cotton sown before first of April would be destroyed. The ban has been imposed to avoid attack of pink bollworms on cotton crop.—APP