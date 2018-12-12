Farmers urged for saving crops from effects of frost, severe cold

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Spokesman of Agriculture department has said that as per seasonal predictions, farmers should make necessary arrangements for saving their crops from the effects of frost and severe cold. Clear day timing combined with dry air and severe cold are main hazards to create frost. Last fifteenth days of December and first fifteen days of January are important for this weather forecast.

Newly emerged and small gardens, especially mango orchids, have the risk of burning due to severe cold and frost, so cover these plants immediately. Some farmers can use empty plastic fertilizers bags to cover the plant.

In such cases, keep the bags of sacks open from the bottom and during sunshine in the day.

Make arrangement for light irrigation of small gardens and apply Bordeaux mixture with stems of the plants. Apart from this sugarcane and eggplant crops also have danger to effect with severe cold and they have the possibility to burn with chill effects.

Farmers should take light water for their rescue and smoke near their fields after noon. In the plastic tunnel, non-seasonal vegetables have also danger to affect by cold, so close the mouth of the tunnel on both sides during nights, so that inside temperature remain suitable for their growth and leave the tunnel open during daytime.

