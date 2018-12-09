Farmers to complete wheat cultivation by Dec 15

Faisalabad

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crops by December 15.

A spokesman of the department said here on Sunday that November was the most suitable month for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain will decrease gradually if the cultivation will be late after November.

However, the farmers should complete wheat cultivation by December 15 at every cost by using 60 kilograms wheat seed instead of 50 kg seed per acre. He said the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat.—APP

