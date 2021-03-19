Farmers to be provided professional training

Our Correspondent Multan

Punjab Minister For Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak has said that the livestock farmers will be provided professional training and their capacity building will be done on priority basis.

The provincial minister was speaking during his visit to Sher Shah Veterinary Hospital, Multan on Friday.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said by facilitating the cattle farmers of backward areas, economy of the country will be strengthened.

Government is giving priority to raise the export volume of Livestock and Dairy products to earn foreign exchange, he maintained.

The Minister Livestock and Dairy Development directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to increase meat and milk production keeping in view the requirements of increasing population.