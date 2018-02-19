Farmers in Punjab to get date plants, seedless kinnow plants

Lahore

A programme has been launched under which high quality date plants will be provided free of cost and seedless Kinnow plants on subsidized rates to farmers in the province.

Punjab Agriculture department sources told this while talking to APP on Sunday. The programme would cost Rs 780 million and been started on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Under this programme Punjab agriculture department would provide date plants among the farmers of nine districts which includes Bahawalpur, Multan, Jhang, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar and Rahim Yar Khan while the plants of seedless kinnow would be provided in six districts of Punjab which include Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mandibahhudin, Sahiwal, Vehari and Layyah at subsidized rates.—APP