Farmers’ protest continue for second day

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The farmers’ protest and sit-in at Thokar Niaz Baig right here continued on second day after the talks between authorities officers and farmers failed on Wednesday.

Based on media reports protesters have opened street for the vehicular site visitors going out of Lahore. Nonetheless, autos coming to the town discovering a blocked street inflicting heavy site visitors jam as a result of protest sit-in of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

The farmers who have continued their protest for the second day on Thursday demanding speedy begin of crushing of sugarcane by sugar mills and restoration of previous worth of fertilizer and urea.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad additionally demanding of the federal government to announce worth of sugarcane and speedy cost of earlier arrears to farmers by the sugar mills house owners.

The farmers have additionally threatened to stage a sit-in at Mall Highway in Lahore if their calls for weren’t met. Heavy contingents of legislation enforcement personnel are additionally current to sort out an untoward state of affairs.

The farmers had reached Lahore Wednesday from varied components of Punjab and staged a sit-in at Thokar Niaz Baig space of the town.

A authorities workforce comprising provincial agriculture and well being ministers held talks with the leaders of farmers.

A spokesman of protesting farmers stated the ministers had been conveyed seven calls for of the farmers and so they had promised to convey the calls for to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

