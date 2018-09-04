Farmers’ grievances will be re-dressed as top priority

Staff Reporter

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial said that farmer’s grievances will be redressed as top priority in accordance to Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision. He further said that at present, agriculture sector is contributing 60 to 70% of exports nationwide, therefore, need of time is to work in agriculture sector on modern basis for its development.

We are facing climate change in country and passing through age of transition as after some years ago some varieties of crops may be extinct due to on-going climate transformation.

Agriculture Department should focus on research about such varieties of cotton and other crops that have inherit ability to bear more heat and also such varieties that can give high yield by use of minimal water. Minister for Agriculture said that department has discovered more than 500 new varieties of fruits, vegetables and agriculture commodities for the farming community. Agriculture Department is busy for the welfare of farmers so that they can increase per acre yield and agriculture sector become most profitable sector of our society.

Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial has also said that on-going tree plantation campaign of Prime Minister will take a sigh of relief to agriculture sector as it will change the fate of hot humid weather condition.

Minister also disclosed that several projects to increase import of agriculture commodities will be started soon to translate this sector as ideal one. He also directed officers/officials of department to serve farming community/ stakeholder according to their best efforts.

