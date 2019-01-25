Farmers’ exploitation will not be tolerated: Aun Ch

Lahore

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Aun Chaudhary has said that exploitation of the farmers will not be tolerated and payments of sugarcane at fixed rates will be ensured at every cost.

He expressed these views during his visit to Shah Taj Sugar Mill in Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Wasim Azhar, DPO Mehar Nasir Sial, Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jalil, DO(Industry) Rana Gulfam Haider and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, Aun Chaudhary said that agriculture sector is a lynchpin of national economy adding that development of agriculture sector on durable lines cannot be ensured without providing facilities to the farmers.

He said that development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers are top priorities of the government and solid steps are being taken in this regard.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Wasim Azhar gave a briefing to Aun Chaudhary at his office about the crushing season. He said that solid steps have been taken for payments to sugarcane farmers in Mandi Bahauddin District. 46 procurement centers have been set up in the district and round the clock monitoring is being done by the district administration.

Aun Chaudhary also visited Shah Taj Sugar Mill along with DC and DPO and inspected various sections there. He also talked to the farmers about their payments.

The farmers appreciated the timely steps taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the district administration which helped in timely payments.—APP

