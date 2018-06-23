Farmers’ education essential for growth

Staff Reporter

Pakpattan

Monsanto Pakistan organized Farmer Learning Center, an interactive learning session on agriculture products, knowledge and practices for more than 300 farmers in Pakpattan.

The initiative focused on raising farmers’ awareness regarding modern agriculture practices by showcasing latest products and arranging trial visits to high-yielding corn fields.

Speaking at the briefing session, Monsanto Pakistan’s Marketing Lead, Ahmad Ali explained that “Considering the challenges related to crop yield and productivity, it’s time to equip farmers with necessary knowledge and practices for embracing more technologically advanced approaches to agriculture.

He further added, “These sessions engage farmers who are otherwise unable to avail such learning opportunities to help them improve yields and ensure profitability”.

Despite being an agricultural economy, Pakistan lags behind other developing countries in agricultural growth due to reliance on traditional farming practices. The lack of awareness regarding emerging innovations in agriculture especially among the farmers presents a major challenge for technology adoption. The sector will continue facing economic setbacks until the farming community realizes the need to switch to more profitable and sustainable methods of crop cultivation.

Majeed Zafar, corn grower from Depalpur, while sharing his experience remarked: “The technical sessions on agronomic practices along with practical demonstration in the field allowed farmers to learn and experience the advantages of switching to latest corn hybrid seed technology.

The learning center serves as an educational forum for us to interact, question and test these technologies and agronomic practices for ensuring better yields”.