Farmers convention held for wheat growers

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Ahmad Aziz Tarar participated as a chief guest in the Farmers Convention organized for the awareness of wheat growers with the collaboration of Agriculture Department and private fertilizer company in Hafizabad district, on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers convention, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar urged upon farmers to complete cultivation of wheat in the maximum area in this month and the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to ensure provision of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers.

All means and resources are being used to bring 16.5 million acres of wheat under cultivation in Punjab. In the context of weather conditions, the farmers should completed wheat cultivation this month. He said that 0.372 million acres of area would bring under wheat cultivation.