Farmers asked not to burn residue of crops

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Farmers have been advised not to burn the residue of paddy, cotton and other crops as it causes air pollution (smog).

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Sunday that smog puts negative impact on the growth of plants besides affecting per acre yield.

He said that residue of paddy and cotton sticks should not be burnt and it must be mixed in the land to make it fertile.

Brick-kiln owners should also avoid using the residue of crops as source of fuel, he added.

The spokesman said that in case of smog, growers must water their fields, orchids and vegetables slightly as it helps minimise the impact of smog.

He said that legal action would be taken against farmers found involved in burning of the residue of their crops.

