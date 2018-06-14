Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation

Faisalabad

Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of sesame (Til) immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting a bumper crop. According to a spokesman of the agriculture department, sesame is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements, therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space. He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July. Therefore, farmers should start sesame cultivation immediately and use its high quality seed to get bumper yield, he added.—APP