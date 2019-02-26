Farman seeks varsities role in research

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday directed heads of higher education institutions to strengthen research programs as per capacity and requirements of the province. Presiding over Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, University of Hazara Mansehra and Benazir Bhutto Women University here at Governor House, he emphasized upon research in mineral, energy and agriculture sectors.

He said the universities across the globe chalk out and promote research programs as per their environment and economic situation instead of following syllabus and research programs of those universities, our varsities should have to focus on research as per our requirements. He directed the universities’ heads to ensure transparency, merit and discipline in their respective institutions besides preparing budget on the basis of priorities and necessities.

He warned the budget for the universities would not be approved until they get the audit done for previous financial year. The Governor directed Higher Education Department to monitor the performance of higher educational institutes while releasing funds.

On the occasion the Senate meeting approved budget for Benazir Bhutto Women University for the financial year 2017-18. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan, Secretary Higher Education Manzoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Women University Dr Razia Sultana, VC Hazara University Professor Dr Idress and other relevant officers.

