Farman for expediting work on Ouch canal

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman Tuesday instructed the Irrigation Department to speed up work on the Ouch canal project and directed the Finance Department to ensure required funds for timely completion of the public interest projects. He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the Ouch Canal here at the Governor House.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Secretary Irrigation, Director General Remodeling of Warsak Canal Project, Chief Engineer Irrigation and other officers concerned were also present in a meeting. Irrigation Department while briefing the Governor about the ongoing work on Ouch Canal informed that water pumps are being manufactured in China and motor would be imported from Germany and these two important items would be delivered to Irrigation department in month of August, 2019. On this occasion, the Governor said that Ouch Canal project is very important as on completion it would help irrigate thousands of acres barren land.

Share on: WhatsApp